STATE — Rural students have traditionally faced barriers to higher education: geographic distance, financial constraints, limited exposure to higher education, cultural and social factors, and technological divides. With the current demographic shift in college admissions, however, they are being targeted as a key cohort.

As we experience a population decline with fewer graduates, rural students are even more scarce and consequently sought after. By increasing their enrollment, colleges have the opportunity to bridge the gulf between urban and rural America, fostering greater understanding and collaboration between these communities. Always eager to boost enrollment, attracting rural students can also help to maintain campus diversity.

Colleges and universities are expanding their definitions of diversity to include not just race and ethnicity, but also “geographic background”. It better represents the geographic makeup of our country and fosters richer perspectives in the student body. Rural students contribute their cultural perspectives, increasing the range of student experiences and enhancing educational outcomes for all. They are recognized for their resilience, resourcefulness, and work ethic, key attributes in any education setting.

Many colleges offer outreach programs, scholarships, and recruitment initiatives to attract rural students. College access programs and virtual/mobile outreach initiatives seek to provide rural students with information and resources. Rural scholarship programs, STEM scholarships for rural students, and community foundation scholarships are earmarked to cover tuition, fees, and, sometimes, living expenses.

Targeted recruitment visits by colleges and universities, partnerships with high schools, summer programs and camps, early college programs, and alumni mentoring are also geared toward meeting the needs of rural students.

If you are a rural student and have any desire to choose this avenue, now is the perfect time to do it.

The opportunities have never been better!

Copy the Story Link