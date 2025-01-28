JAY — School Resource Officer Cpl. Anthony York gave his first report to the Regional School Unit board of directors Thursday night, Jan. 23, since being named to the position.

York became the school resource officer last July when Cpl. Joseph Sage became chief of police in Jay. Sage had been the resource officer.

“It’s been rewarding to be the school resource officer in the same school district that I grew up in,” York said. He said his new role has been a positive learning experience.

York shared numbers associated with different aspects of his position:

• 113 student interactions to share concerns about school or home or what’s on their minds.

• 29 response requests for out of control students.

Advertisement

• 20 home visits.

• Multiple welfare checks.

• 20 school events, including high school games.

• 15 meetings with superintendent, school principals, or outside agencies to discuss student behavior or plan for school safety.

York said in all he has had 468 different contacts. Nothing from last year was available, he noted.

One highlight for York is having lunch with primary school students who have earned 25 tickets for good behavior and choose to eat with him as their reward. “I truly enjoy these moments as it gives students the chance to see me in a different light,” he said. “It has been a very positive thing and has been able to break down the barriers, especially with the younger children.”

Advertisement

Some children, based on home experiences, may have been taught to fear police officers, York added.

Another highlight for York was helping deliver gifts during the holidays. A local store and his department donated them, he said. “Two kids in our school district were having a hard time,” he noted. “I was walking into the primary school and an uncle came up and shook my hand and said, “This was one of the best Christmases they had ever had.””

York enjoys his interactions with the kids. “I enjoy going to school now,” he added.

“Thank you, you are making a difference,” Director Elaine Fitzgerald of Jay said. “Making those openings with our youngest ones. You are setting them up for positive experiences.”

Director Michelle Moffett of Livermore Falls asked York if his workload was manageable, was he able to meet students’ needs.

“It all depends,” York responded. Some days he has to change plans if something takes over, he noted. “It has definitely been a slower transition to the schools so far,” he added.

Copy the Story Link