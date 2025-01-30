FARMINGTON — Selectmen on Tuesday evening, Jan. 28, gratefully accepted a $2,000 donation from Robert Harper for the Farmington Police Department K-9 program.

“Many of you probably know him anyway, he was the chief of police for the University of Maine at Farmington,” Police Chief Kenneth Charles said. “He retired in 2005 after 43 years of law enforcement so obviously a pretty integral part of policing in the community. I am not going to make it that long, not a chance.”

Charles recognized Harper’s wife, Sharon. “I also thought it was a good opportunity to bring in Sgt. Ethan Boyd and K-9 Hook because he is the subject of why we are here tonight,” he noted. “It was a few weeks ago Chief Harper came by the office with an envelope and said, “I had a little something that I wanted to give the K-9 program.” I opened it up, it was $1,000 in cash and he wanted to make a donation to benefit our K-9 program.”

Captain Hook is a Labrador retriever, born on Feb. 12, 2009. Harper lives in Farmington.

“Hook is a narcotics only detection dog,” Charles said. “It takes a ton of training to get them where they need to be. Selection is important. Picking the right dog, with the right demeanor to do the work. They have got to have a work drive, they have got to be passionate about what they do.”

Feedback from the state police training academy for K-9s is that Hook is one of the best drug dogs they have worked with in a long time, Charles stated. “He goes at least once a month,” he noted. “We have a lot to be proud of. Just last night he had a find of some methamphetamine out of a motor vehicle. Methamphetamine is a very strong chemical compound so it is one of the easier drugs, but it is also one of the more dangerous. The bottom line is taking drugs off the street.”

A drug finding demonstration by Hook had been planned but was scrapped due to the meeting being held in the smaller conference room upstairs in the Municipal Building. “[Hook] has got that drive,” Charles explained. “There is as much of a chance that he is going to go over the table as under it.”

When Charles called Harper earlier Tuesday to make sure he was all set for the meeting Harper told him the article needed to be amended. “He told me he had another $1,000 he wanted to donate, so ultimately Chief Harper would like to donate $2,000 to the K-9 program,” Charles said. “We will need to determine between supplies, some equipment, perhaps actually get him his own protective vest or we could put it in the reserve account, use it for major medical expenses and other upkeep.”

Charles said the veterinarian who cares for Hook refuses to send a bill.

“Hook goes home with Sgt. Boyd every night, so there is a lot of responsibility that falls on the family and the people who are in the home to kind of help take care of the dog, be in a nurturing environment and all that,” Charles noted.

Boyd said he appreciates the donation. “We started the program with very little, so it does help and it goes a long ways,” he noted. “We try to get him out as much as we can and it’s not just our town that benefits from it either. Surrounding agencies have used us quite a bit and we have been successful helping them out too, so it’s very helpful.”

“We appreciate your taking ownership in the town to donate out of your own pocket,” Charles told Harper. “That’s fantastic.”

“My pleasure,” Harper responded.

