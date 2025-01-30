FARMINGTON — The Wall That Heals, a 375-foot travelling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. will make its only Maine appearance this year July 1-6 in the field near Narrow Gauge Drive-In in Farmington.

American Legion District 4, University of Maine at Farmington [UMF] and the Farmington community have joined together to bring The Wall That Heals to Franklin County, according to a release.

Brian Ellis, veterans representative for the President’s Office at UMF and Jennifer Kimble with Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 sat down with The Franklin Journal on Monday, Jan. 27, to share more information about how Farmington was chosen, what to expect while the replica is in town and ways community members can help to make the visit be a success.

Kimble said she came up with the idea of bringing The Wall That Heals to Farmington. “I guess it was just really because these are our veterans, they’re getting up there in age,” she noted. “We need to celebrate them while they’re here. Get them the welcome home that they didn’t get, that they should have gotten.”

“With the veteran population that’s here in Farmington and the rural areas around Farmington, it’s a good opportunity to give honor to those Vietnam veterans,” Ellis stated. “It will be an opportunity to recognize other veterans, veterans in general.”

“When we applied we were one of 133 from around the country,” Kimble said. “We were one of 32 that were chosen. They didn’t tell me how many others in Maine applied, but we got chosen because our community came together outside of veterans groups.”

“Jennifer did a good job, had a game plan ahead of time,” Ellis noted. “She really showed her commitment to it.”

Besides Ellis and Kimble, others on the planning committee include Police Chief Kenneth Charles, Sharon Cullenberg, John Wright, Matthew Smith, Pat Mitchell, Randy Gauvin and Joe Paradis.

So far the group has raised $3,000 and hopes to raise the remainder of the $25,000 needed by the end of February, Kimble said. Insurance, transportation fees and other expenses must be met, it was noted.

The Wall is expected to arrive on July 1. Kimble said there will be 100 motorcycles escorting The Wall through downtown Farmington. She hopes people will line the streets for its arrival with timing still to be determined.

Able-bodied volunteers are needed to help with set up on July 2 and take down on July 6, she noted. Throughout its stay, upwards of 300 volunteers will be needed for a variety of other tasks, she said. Donations of healthy snacks for those volunteers will also be welcome, she said. Four-hour time slots are being set up but those are flexible, Kimble stated. “If you are willing to work, we want you,” she stressed.

Businesses are encouraged to provide water and healthy snacks for volunteers, stakes for the wall and other things that might pop up at the last minute, Ellis said. He is also working with the 100 veterans attending UMF for ways they can help.

Viewing will open on July 3, continue 24-hours daily through 2 p.m. July 6.

Fireworks are planned as usual for Thursday night, July 3, near the Narrow Gauge Drive-In. Owner John Moore later said movies will not be shown that night, one indoor theater will open around 8 p.m. for those who would like to watch the approximately 15-minute show without the noise made by the fireworks.

Moore said it depends on availability of technical people to provide the live streaming, which would be similar to what is offered for UMF graduations in May. The theater holds about 75 people, another one could be opened if needed, he stated. While Moore is not involved with the planning, “We are here to help,” he added.

“John is a big supporter,” Kimble noted. She said the live stream option would be good for those with PTSD or sensory issues.

“There will be a couple of bands on July 3rd, one before and one after the fireworks,” Ellis said. “There will be a brass band before the fireworks and a local country singer afterwards.”

A song will be played earlier at The Wall, the National Anthem will also be sung by Priscilla Kimble just prior to the fireworks, Kimble noted. “As she is hitting the last note the fireworks are going to start,” she indicated.

Taps will be played each evening and the National Anthem sung every morning. A flyover by the Maine National Guard is hoped for as well as having people from various military branches there on July 3. A Quilt of Valor is planned, along with Gold Star Families’ recognition and an Agent Orange ceremony, although times for those are still being determined.

Kimble noted visitors may take rubbings of loved ones’ names and there will be golf carts for people who need them to get from the parking lot to The Wall. There is also an opportunity to remember the memory of those who survived the Vietnam War but passed afterwards, she said. Visit vvmf.org to submit the name and photo of the person. Those from Maine will be part of an exhibit in the mobile Education Center which comes with The Wall, she added.

Students from programs at Foster CTE Center at Mt. Blue Campus in Farmington will be building two benches for the visit and helping with creating brochures and pamphlets to help advertise it, Kimble said. Matt Billian, operator of Billian Moments of Farmington will be doing drone footage and videography to help with publicity, and a website is in the works, she noted.

According to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund website, “Bringing The Wall home to communities throughout our country allows the souls enshrined on the Memorial to exist once more among family and friends in the peace and comfort of familiar surroundings. The traveling exhibit provides thousands of veterans who have been unable to cope with the prospect of facing The Wall to find the strength and courage to do so within their own communities, thus allowing the healing process to begin.” Since its unveiling in 1996, “The Wall That Heals has been displayed at nearly 800 communities throughout the nation,” it notes.

“The 53-foot trailer that carries The Wall That Heals transforms to become a mobile Education Center. The exterior of the trailer features a timeline of “The War and The Wall” and provides additional information about the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Additional exhibits give visitors a better understanding of the legacy of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the collection of items left at The Wall,” the site also notes.

“This is a good opportunity for Farmington,” Ellis said. “It’s during the Fourth of July weekend, which is a prime time for it to be here. John [Moore] has a beautiful background, a somber area for it.”

Checks may be mailed to American Legion, PO Box 648, Farmington, ME 04938. For more information or to volunteer time or other donations, email Kimble at legionpost28maine@gmail.com.

