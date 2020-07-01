farmington explosion

‘Click and boom’: Fire marshal report sheds more light on Farmington explosion A heavily-redacted report of the Sept. 16, 2019, explosion at the LEAP Inc. building that killed a firefighter and injured seven other people is consistent that there was no smell of propane.

Civil lawsuits expected to be filed in Farmington propane explosion Larry Lord, who was critically injured, received second- and third-degree burns over 85% of his body and has had more than 20 surgeries, his attorney said.

Technician who filled tank before Farmington explosion is fined, suspended According to a consent agreement between the state and technician George Barker, he violated a rule that requires the piping system to be checked for leaks.

Manchester company agrees to pay fine in Farmington propane explosion Techno Metal Post Maine was cited for violations of Dig Safe law and rules.

‘He’s a hero’: Larry Lord welcomed home to Jay Farmington explosion victim returned to Maine in an ambulance on Friday escorted by first responders and cheered by hundreds of spectators.

Larry Lord being escorted home by police, firefighters, first responders The Jay man was critically burned in a gas explosion nearly seven months ago.