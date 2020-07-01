-
PublishedJuly 1, 2020
‘Click and boom’: Fire marshal report sheds more light on Farmington explosion
A heavily-redacted report of the Sept. 16, 2019, explosion at the LEAP Inc. building that killed a firefighter and injured seven other people is consistent that there was no smell of propane.
PublishedJune 24, 2020
Civil lawsuits expected to be filed in Farmington propane explosion
Larry Lord, who was critically injured, received second- and third-degree burns over 85% of his body and has had more than 20 surgeries, his attorney said.
PublishedJune 24, 2020
Technician who filled tank before Farmington explosion is fined, suspended
According to a consent agreement between the state and technician George Barker, he violated a rule that requires the piping system to be checked for leaks.
PublishedJune 9, 2020
The Farmhouse Beer Garden restaurant coming to Farmington
Town manager suggests no annual Town Meeting this year.
PublishedMay 7, 2020
Manchester company agrees to pay fine in Farmington propane explosion
Techno Metal Post Maine was cited for violations of Dig Safe law and rules.
PublishedApril 17, 2020
Black family finds different uses for tractor
John and Corey Black had some fun using their tractor last week.
PublishedApril 11, 2020
‘He’s a hero’: Larry Lord welcomed home to Jay
Farmington explosion victim returned to Maine in an ambulance on Friday escorted by first responders and cheered by hundreds of spectators.
PublishedApril 9, 2020
Larry Lord being escorted home by police, firefighters, first responders
The Jay man was critically burned in a gas explosion nearly seven months ago.
PublishedApril 8, 2020
‘So happy!’ Larry Lord is going home
The building supervisor severely burned in the Farmington propane explosion is being discharged Friday.
