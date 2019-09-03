August 12 The Hot Corner: Eight-man football is rural Maine’s new reality Eight-man football is more than a patch-up job. It's a preemptive strike against every trend that is slapping us across the face.

August 9 Is eight-man football here to stay? Coaches, MPA officials believe eight-man football, about to begin its first year in Maine, will catch on.

August 2 Eight-man football is ‘more about skill’ Part 3 in the series about eight-man football explores facts and myths about the differences from the 11-man game.

July 27 H.S. football: Eight-man football delivers scoring, physical play Football purists may not like the increased scoring, but coaches and players say the game still comes down to fundamentals such as blocking and tackling.