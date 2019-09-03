Eight-man football in Maine
-
August 12Eight-man football is more than a patch-up job. It's a preemptive strike against every trend that is slapping us across the face.
-
August 9Coaches, MPA officials believe eight-man football, about to begin its first year in Maine, will catch on.
-
August 2Part 3 in the series about eight-man football explores facts and myths about the differences from the 11-man game.
-
July 27Football purists may not like the increased scoring, but coaches and players say the game still comes down to fundamentals such as blocking and tackling.
-
July 18Now that eight-man football is a reality for the upcoming season, players and coaches are learning the game isn't all that different from its 11-man cousin.