Courtney Shank, 11, hands her 3-year-old brother, Judah, to Carson Ocker while sledding Monday in downtown Lewiston. Students in Lewiston, Auburn and many other communities had another snow day and plenty of fresh snow to enjoy. (Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover)
Rick Duchesneau clears the walkway Monday in front of the Auburn Public Library. Duchesneau works for the city of Auburn and had a busy morning clearing snow from Auburn Hall and the library. (Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover)
Ezra Irish, 3, pops his 6-year-old sister, Evelyn, with a snowball Monday while playing in downtown Lewiston. Evelyn, a kindergarten student at Fairview Elementary School in Auburn, enjoyed the snow day with her brother and great-grandmother, Beverly Irish. (Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover)
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
Nation / World
-
Lewiston-Auburn
-
Lewiston-Auburn
-
Business
-
Nation / World
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.