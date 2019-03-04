AUBURN — Authorities identified the driver of a snowmobile who was thrown from his sled Sunday afternoon while driving on Lake Auburn as 67-year-old Raymond Marchessault.

The 2010 Arctic Cat 1100 he was driving struck a pressure ridge at high speed at about 4 p.m. Sunday, according to Maine Warden Service spokesman Cpl. John MacDonald.

Marchessault was thrown from the snowmobile and landed about 225 feet from the pressure ridge. The snowmobile remained upright and stopped about 480 feet from the pressure ridge, according to MacDonald.

Marchessault was traveling alone and wearing a helmet.

He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston before he was flown by LifeFlight to Boston. The extent of his injuries was unknown by emergency responders.

The Maine Warden Service continues to investigate the crash.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: