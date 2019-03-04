A fast-moving storm swept through Maine early Monday, blanketing southern and coastal areas with up to 8 inches of snow and dumping more than a foot on the Down East region.

The wet, heavy snow closed schools, made for a slick morning commute and caused numerous crashes, including a hit-and-run in Yarmouth that took down several utility poles. In Presque Isle, a United Express regional jet slid off a runway while trying to land during the storm, leaving a pilot and four passengers with minor injuries.

Roque Bluffs in Washington County received 15.1 inches of snow and Machias 13 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Gray. Bar Harbor reported 12.3 inches, Deer Isle 11 inches, and Ellsworth 10.

The heavy snow prompted the state to close its offices in Washington and Hancock counties and Gov. Janet Mills to urge residents there to avoid driving if possible. All other state offices opened at 11 a.m. and legislative committee meetings were delayed until noon.

York County had the highest accumulations in southern Maine by the time the storm passed through early in the afternoon, with Sanford receiving 8 inches of snow, York 7.9 inches and Ogunquit 7.4 inches.

Standish logged 7.5 inches to win the snowfall derby in Cumberland County. Gorham followed with 7.3 inches and Cumberland Center had 7. The Portland International Jetport reported 6.4 inches, Brunswick had 6 and Westbrook 5.5.

The Maine Turnpike Authority reported crashes in Sabattus and Scarborough that briefly caused delays before they were cleared around 8:15 a.m. A third crash was reported just before 8 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the turnpike between Exit 36 in Saco and Exit 42 in Scarborough.

In Yarmouth, a section of West Main Street (Route 115) near Sligo Road was closed for several hours late Sunday and early Monday while crews replaced multiple utility poles knocked down in a hit-and-run crash. Lt. Daniel Gallant said police were notified of the crash around 10:45 p.m.

Gallant said police do not have a suspect driver or vehicle, but believe it was likely a pickup truck that struck the poles, bringing down power lines. Police were still processing physical evidence collected at the scene. Gallant said the vehicle probably has front and passenger side damage.

The road reopened by 8:30 a.m., and by noontime, Central Maine Power replaced the poles and power was restored, police said.

Dozens of school districts announced classes were canceled Monday because of the weather.

The city of Portland announced City Hall and non-essential city buildings would open at 10 a.m. Monday. City officials encouraged drivers to take their time during the morning commute.

Central Maine received less snow but it still resulted in closures and delays across the region.

In Waterville, which received 4 to 5 inches of snow, Public Works Director Mark Turner said the city’s salt and sand supplies are holding up, but that could change if March brings a lot of snowstorms.

“This is our 30th storm where we had to use materials, so it has gone fairly rapidly in the past two months,” Turner said. “I’d say we’re about three-quarters (through) materials right now. We’ve been worse off. I’m not worried yet.”

Morning Sentinel Staff Writer Amy Calder contributed to this report.

