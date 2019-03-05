NEWRY — All but one article on the 2019 town meeting warrant got unanimous approval Tuesday night.
Dave Bartlett opposed spending $85,178 for Fire Department maintenance, which is nearly $15,000 more than last year. He asked what the money covers.
“It pays for salaries, stipends, equipment,” Town Administrator Amy Bernard said.
The department also budgeted just under $12,000 for equipment, $30,735 for operations, $1,000 for training, $2,000 for gas and $9,500 for electricity for each building, she said.
Other amounts approved by voters were $205,000 for capital improvements, $192,470 for highways and bridges, and $10,500 for cemetery maintenance.
Just under 30 people attended the meeting.
