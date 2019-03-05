FRYEBURG (WGME) – The heavy, wet snow Monday was enough to partially collapse a barn roof in Fryeburg.

Fryeburg’s fire chief says that overall, this year has been only average for snow totals, but says if that snow builds up over time it can cause a real problem.

A storage barn at Green Thumb Farms had a partial roof collapse early Monday morning due to the heavy snow on the roof. No one was hurt, but fire officials say they had to shut off power to the property to fix a gas leak.

Farm owners didn’t want to talk on camera, but hired some people to clean off the rest of the roof.

Fryeburg’s fire chief says all home owners should consider doing the same thing.

“Take the time to take a look at the snow load at the building that they live in or work in, and look at the potential of bringing in some professional contractor to get that snow load off the buildings. It’s very important,” Chief Andrew Dufresne said.

He says that this is the third roof collapse in Fryeburg this season, and says they are lucky none of them have led to injuries.

