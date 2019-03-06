Reuseable bag sales to benefit YWCA

LEWISTON — YWCA Central Maine has been selected as a beneficiary of the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program.

The Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program launched in October 2015 and is designed to support local nonprofits through the sale of the reusable Community Bag.

YWCA Central Maine was selected by Hannaford store leadership as the March, beneficiary of the program at the 662 Sabattus St. store. For every reusable Community Bag purchased at the Lewiston Hannaford during the month of March, YWCA Central Maine will receive a $1 donation.

Golden Age Club to meet, install officers

AUBURN — Immaculate Heart of Mary Golden Age Club meeting will be Monday, March 12, at Sacred Heart Church.

There will be a social hour from 11 a.m. to noon, lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m., and the installation of officers and business meeting will follow from 1 to 2 p.m.

The meal will be a traditional Irish boiled dinner. Cost is $6.

Call 207-576-4082 to make reservations by March 10. New members and guests are welcome.

Sampson AFBVA to meet

LEWISTON — The March get together of the Southern Maine Squadron of the Sampson AFBVA will be at noon Thursday, March 14, at Governor’s Restaurant, 1185 Lisbon St.

This is an informal monthly get-together of veterans who went through basic training at Sampson AFB and their guests. All veterans are welcome to attend.

Danville grange to meet for dessert

AUBURN — Members of Danville Junction Grange will meet for dessert at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 14.

The business meeting starts at 7 p.m. Lecturer Norma Meserve will present the program, “Lucky 13?”. Members are reminded to bring clipped coupons for troops, paper goods for PAL, and pennies for House in the Woods.

All members and guests are welcome to attend.

Cribbage league results

LEWISTON — Cribbage results for the Lewiston Senior Cribbage League for the week of Feb. 28 are:

First place, Cecile Bussiere and Henry Maheux; second place, Fran St. Pierre and Dwight Webb; third place, Gene Brown and Terry Parent; fourth place, Don Haley and Roger Labbe; and fifth place, Arthur Montana and Monique Nadeau.