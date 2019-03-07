Edward Little High School graduates Eraleena Gethers-Hairston, left, and Jordyn Reynolds celebrate their national championship after returning from Uniontown, Pennsylvania, to Central Maine Community College in Auburn on Thursday. The Mustangs won the USCAA Division 2 national championship game against Villa Maria of Buffalo, New York, 85-78, on Wednesday before returning to Auburn with an Auburn Police Department escort and a crowd of fans waiting for them. (Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover)
Freshman Ahna McCusker holds the USCAA Division 2 national championship trophy at Central Maine Community College in Auburn on Thursday. (Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover)
Christine Lee welcomes the Central Maine Community College Mustangs as they return from Uniontown, Pennsylvania, on Thursday. Lee attended every one of the CMCC men’s and women’s home basketball games this season. “They call me Mama Lee,” she said. (Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover)
The Mustangs celebrate with their fans after returning to Central Maine Community College in Auburn on Thursday. (Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover)
Fans of the Central Maine Community College women’s basketball team cheer as the team is escorted onto the Auburn campus by the Auburn Police Department on Thursday. (Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover)
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
UMaine Sports
-
College
-
News
-
News
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.