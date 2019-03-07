KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Kirsten Pelletier pitched the third no-hitter of her Bates College career Thursday in a 4-0 softball win over Alverno.

It’s the second year in a row that Pelletier has tossed a no-hitter in the Sunshine State. The former Messalonskee High School standout threw one against North Central University (Minn.) last March in Florida. She had another one late in the season against Colby.

Pelletier finished with eight strikeouts over seven innings. Sixty-one of her 88 pitches were strikes. She retired the final seven batters she faced, capping the game with back-to-back strikeouts.

The game was scoreless until the fifth inning when Mary Collette drove in Janell Sato and Julia Panepinto to give Bates a 2-0 lead.

The Bobcats added two more runs in the sixth. Kenneddy Ishii singled home Caroline Bass and Panepinto double in Ishii to make it 4-0.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: