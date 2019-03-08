TEMPLE — Voters will elect a selectman and a school director, and decide on a budget at the annual town meeting Monday.

The meeting opens at 7 p.m. at the Town Office, 258 Temple Road.

Nominations for officers will be taken from the floor. Selectman Tracy Dunham is seeking a three-year term. It’s not known if Regional School Unit 9 Director Betsey Hyde is seeking another three-year term.

The proposed budget is $468,491, an increase of $24,435 from last year.

Selectmen recommend $135,000 for paving, $80,000 for roads and bridges, $113,000 for snow plowing and $38,000 for winter sand and salt.

The annual town report is dedicated to Jo Josephson, according to Treasurer Sue Cantrell. Josephson has served on the Budget, Scholarship, Road, Recreation and Varnum Pond Watershed committees. She has also served on the board of the High Peaks Alliance and Tumbledown Conservation Alliance. She helped found the Sandy River Recycling Association in 1991.

