WILTON — The Town Office has been closed for two days because of an infestation of fleas and the Public Safety Building for the same reason.

The Select Board meeting Tuesday has been postponed until Tuesday, July 23.

Town Office staff came to work Monday and their ankles and legs were soon covered with fleas, Town Manager Maria Greeley said Tuesday. “Some of us had bites. We tried to take it into our own hands,” she said.

They bought over-the-counter flea fogger, followed the directions, evacuated the building and aired it out for two hours. They returned and cleaned all afternoon to get rid of the fleas, but when they arrived Tuesday morning the fleas were still there, Greeley said. They fogged the office again and when Greeley returned Tuesday afternoon the insects were still prevalent.

A pest control company is coming Wednesday to eradicate the fleas, she said, a day when the office is regularly closed.

Greeley said they are working to reopen the building as soon as possible and are “truly sorry” for any inconvenience this may cause.

The fleas are also at the Public Safety Building, she said, and Police Chief Ethan Kyes will use a flea fogger there.

She said they probably will never know the source of the infestation.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: