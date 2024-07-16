FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Commission meeting was canceled Tuesday because two of the three commissioners were unavailable.

Bob Carlton of Freeman Township waited 15 minutes past the 10 a.m. meeting time before deciding to cancel. Attempts to reach Chairman Lance Harvell of Farmington and Terry Brann of Wilton were unsuccessful.

Harvell called the Sun Journal and said he was on a plane returning from Europe. He said the meeting has been rescheduled to 10 a.m. Thursday at the Franklin County Courthouse.

Brann returned a call from to the Sun Journal and said he had a consultation in Portland. “It is the first meeting I’ve missed in eight years,” he said.

