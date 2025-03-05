FARMINGTON — A Sidney teenager is recovering after he was struck by a vehicle Tuesday while crossing Main Street in front of Scott Hall, a residence hall at 245 Main St., at the University of Maine at Farmington.

Vehicle driver Samantha Deckard, 39, of Strong, was driving north on the road toward the downtown when the vehicle she was driving struck Steven Anthony, 18, of Sidney, according to a news statement from Farmington police Sgt. Ethan Boyd.

The crash occurred at about 6:30 p.m.

Anthony was attempting to cross the crosswalk when he was struck.

The flashing crosswalk lights were activated on the east side of Main Street, the side where UMF’s Admissions Office is located, Deputy police Chief Shane Cote said. The lights on the east side, which is where the vehicle was traveling as it headed north, were working but the west side flashing lights were not working at the time. The flashing lights on the west side closest to Scott Hall were being repaired by the town on Wednesday morning.

Boyd and a Franklin County deputy checked the lights on Tuesday night and confirmed that the east side lights were working.

Charges are pending against the driver, Cote said.

Anthony, believed to be a UMF student, was transported to MaineHealth Franklin Hospital in Farmington. He was treated for his injuries and released later Tuesday night.

The cause and manner of this crash is still under investigation, Boyd wrote.

Anthony, who was heading to supper from Scott Hall, was listed as a high honors student at UMF in fall of 2024.

“The Farmington Police Department would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance with this incident: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, University of Maine at Farmington Police (Department), UMF staff, and the Farmington Fire Rescue Department,” according to the news statement.

