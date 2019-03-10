LEWISTON — The School Committee is proposing a $13.4 million wing on Lewiston High School for art, music, drama and special education classes that are now held in the basement.

The two-story wing of 20 classrooms would have an elevator and be to the right of the main entrance, which would be remade to improve security and flow.

The cost would be borne by local taxpayers because the state will not fund the expansion, Superintendent Bill Webster said.

The wing is one of three improvements planned for the East Avenue school. The others are more parking space and an auditorium.

The classroom wing is the top priority, Webster said, because the school is out of space.

“We have very high utilization of classrooms,” he said. When teachers have a free period their room is used other teachers, he said.

Classrooms for art, music and drama, and special education are jammed in the basement, which lacks ventilation and storage, and are sometimes noisy because they are close to kitchen and maintenance operations.

The School Committee will meet Monday, March 18, to vote on whether to ask the City Council to approve borrowing the money.

The City Council will decide whether the project will go to voters.

