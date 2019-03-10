SOUTH PARIS — As part of the Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner and awards ceremony on Saturday, March 30, a special “Legacy” Award will be presented to Dr. William Medd for his commitment to the communities of the Oxford Hills are and the growth of Western Maine Health and Stephens Memorial Hospital, along with the integration of the hospital and services into MaineHealth — the state’s largest health system.

Medd will be retiring at the end of March after nearly 45 years in practice, serving the needs of thousands of patients with a focus on bringing accessible health care to rural areas such as western Maine. And beyond the obvious contributions to the local health system, Dr. Medd and his wife fell in love with the Oxford Hills area when they came here, raising their family while embracing the communities and their activities, the businesses and the beauty of the western Maine foothills.

Dedicated to community building, Medd has been involved in promoting youth, raising funds for scholarships for college, the hospital, athletics, recruiting medical personnel and has served as president and chair of the board for Medical Mutual Insurance Company.

