OXFORD – Gary Sacco, who has served as Oxford’s fire chief since 2017, died unexpectedly Sunday at the funeral of a Berwick firefighter who had died in the line of duty on March 1.

According to Oxford fire officials, Sacco suffered a fatal medical event while attending the funeral of Capt. Joel Barnes of the Berwick Fire Department in Portland.

Sacco was hired as Oxford’s fire chief in June 2017. Before that, he had served as chief of the New Gloucester Fire Department for 12 years. He had worked with fire and EMS departments since the mid 1970’s.

Scott Hunter, who worked with Sacco at Oxford Fire and Rescue, said that “it was a pleasure to work with him.”

“He was exactly what the town needed at the department when they hired him,” Hunter said. “He did a great job for the town, and I liked working with him.”

Hunter said that when he left the fire station on Friday, he told Sacco to “have a good weekend.”

“Then this happens,” Hunter said. “You just never know. He’ll be missed.”

Gov. Janet Mills released a statement Sunday evening on the deaths of Sacco and Barnes, writing, “Our hearts, already broken by the loss of Captain Joel Barnes, also mourn the loss of Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sacco. In a testament to his own character, Chief Sacco lost his life while honoring that of his fallen brother, fellow firefighter Captain Barnes.”

“I join with people across Maine in offering my thoughts and prayers to Chief Sacco’s family and friends, the Oxford Fire Department, and all of Maine’s first responders,” Mills said. “The State of Maine has given two of its best to the Heavens.

