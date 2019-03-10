PARIS – Fire destroyed a house Sunday afternoon 534 Mount Mica Road, according to Chief Jon Longley of the Paris Fire Department.

Longley said the property is owned by Vincent Robinson.

“When we showed up on scene, there was heavy fire coming out from the gable ends of the house,” Longley said. “The homeowners were waiting at the bottom of their driveway, and told us that all people and animals had made it out without injury.”

The Paris Fire Department put Robinson and his family in touch with Red Cross, “so they could get some services to get back on their feet.”

Fire departments from Norway, Paris, Oxford, West Paris, Greenwood, Buckfield and Hebron responded to the fire.

Longley said each department only had one or two firefighters to send because many were at the funeral of Capt. Joel Barnes of the Berwick Fire Department, who died March 1 while fighting a blaze at a two-story apartment building.

The cause of the Paris fire was undetermined and remained under investigation Sunday night, Longley said.

