CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Voters at the annual town meeting Wednesday will decide on a resolution asking Franklin County commissioners to reverse the trend of defunding all financial support for nonprofits and related social services agencies.
The meeting opens at 7:30 p.m. at the Outdoor Center.
The county budget has supported economic development and social services for more than 35 years. The three county commissioners have reversed that trend over the past three fiscal years, according to the resolution.