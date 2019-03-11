CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Voters at the annual town meeting Wednesday will decide on a resolution asking Franklin County commissioners to reverse the trend of defunding all financial support for nonprofits and related social services agencies.

The meeting opens at 7:30 p.m. at the Outdoor Center.

The county budget has supported economic development and social services for more than 35 years. The three county commissioners have reversed that trend over the past three fiscal years, according to the resolution.

Among the 64 articles on the warrant are those to raise money, including $67,154 for the public library, $23,000 for the mountain bike trail system, $32,950 for the Community Building, $60,000 for the proposed fire station reserve fund, $36,000 for the Fire Department equipment reserve account, and $93,000 for Fire Department operation. The Flagstaff Area Business Association, which collaborates with the town to provide a Visitors’ Information Center, is seeking $35,000 from surplus funds to dig a well, install a septic system and improve the parking area. Elections will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for two selectmen for three years each, two sanitary district trustees for three years each, and three School Committee members, two for three years and one for one year.

On the ballot are Selectmen Lloyd Cuttler and Robert Luce, Sanitary District trustees Carl Demshar and Neal Trask, and School Committee members Stephen Arner and Jennifer McCormack for three years each and member Deirdre Frey for one year.

