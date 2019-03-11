AUGUSTA – Lawmakers heard testimony Monday on a proposal to prohibit non-citizens from voting in Maine seven months after Portland officials shelved a controversial plan to open city elections to immigrants who have not attained citizenship.

Hancock County Republican Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham did not mention Portland in his brief presentation on what he called a “straightforward” proposal for a constitutional amendment.

“This bill adds one sentence to the Constitution of Maine: only a citizen of the United States may vote in a state, county, or municipal or other election,” Faulkingham told members of the Legislature’s Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee. “This amendment simply sets in stone what the framers of the Constitution already implied and intended all along.”

But it was clear from the testimony on both sides of the proposal – which would be subject to approval by voters statewide – that the bill is a direct response to last year’s debate in Portland about allowing non-citizens to cast ballots in city elections.

Waterville Mayor Nick Isgro, who is vice chairman of the Maine Republican Party, said that when cities such as Portland “are determined to promote the destruction of the republic by eroding the essence of citizenship, it becomes clear that action by the state is unavoidable.”

Isgro, who has made headlines for controversial comments in the past, called allowing non-citizens to vote “a reckless and dangerous path” and was among multiple supporters who described it as “a slap in the face” to both natural-born citizens and immigrants who went through the naturalization process.

Such comments prompted a stern response from Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling, who co-sponsored the original proposal to allow legally present non-citizens to cast ballots for City Council, school board and other city elections. The Portland City Council voted in Augusta to send the issue to a council committee for additional work after it became clear that Strimling and his co-sponsor, Councilor Pious Ali, did not have the votes. Immigrant advocates also warned about unintended ramifications of giving non-citizens the vote.

“First and foremost, let’s understand that the Constitution of the United States did not and does not limit the right to vote to citizens,” Strimling said. “As a matter of fact, for the first 150 years of our country’s history, 40 states allowed immigrants to vote. It was not, of course, until the nativist movement – supported and often led by the Ku Klux Klan – at the turn of the 20th century that we began stopping immigrants from having the right to vote.”

Portland has, for years, been a destination for immigrants fleeing war, persecution and economic strife in their native countries. The city is home to a vibrant community of immigrants in a state whose population consistently ranks among the whitest – and oldest – in the country. Yet the influx of asylum-seeking immigrants from sub-Saharan countries – most of whom arrive in the U.S. legally with visas – in recent years has strained the city’s social service programs and drawn national scrutiny from conservatives amid the polarized debate over immigration.

Strimling said other cities around the country already allow non-citizens to vote in local elections because immigrants are active – and important – members of those communities.

“You can fight for our country, you can pay taxes to our country, your kids can be in schools, you can create jobs and support our economy,” Strimling said. “But what you are discussing today is to say that, ‘No, you are not going to be able to have a basic right of participation in our democracy.'”

But Diana Maples, a Canadian native who became a U.S. citizen in 1965, was among several speakers who saw partisan motivations in those pushing to allow non-citizens an opportunity to vote. Maples, of West Gardiner, also questioned why anyone would want to go through the lengthy and expensive naturalization process if they “can have all of the rights and privileges without citizenship.”

“If you care about this country and you want to take part in it, there is a way to do it – the right way,” Maples said. “I’m so tired of people just getting without earning. I really am.”

There are legal questions about whether Portland could offer legal non-citizens the opportunity to vote – and, therefore, whether Faulkingham’s bill is even necessary.

Attorney General Aaron Frey submitted a letter to the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee pointing to language in Maine law stating that a “person must be a citizen of the United States” to vote in municipal elections. But Strimling and Garrett Corbin of the Maine Municipal Association said that the law – and the proposed constitutional amendment – violate Maine’s “home rule” authority. Strimling and Corbin also pointed out that the issue of non-citizens voting has never been tested in court in Maine.

The committee will hold a work session on L.D. 186 at a later date.

filed under: