Book club to discuss teen fiction novel

PARIS — Paris Public Library’s Novel Idea/Multi-Age Book Club will discuss the junior fiction selection, “Waiting for Normal” by Leslie Connor, a realistic fiction novel, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19.

Twelve-year-old Addie tries to cope with her mother’s erratic behavior and being separated from her beloved stepfather and half-sisters when she and her mother go to live in a small trailer by the railroad tracks on the outskirts of Schenectady, New York. Addie, like so many children her age, takes on more responsibility than a child her age would be expected to, and … ever so gracefully.

New members are welcome.

For more information, contact the Library, 207-743-6994.

Livermore Falls Women’s Club to hear speaker

LIVERMORE FALLS — GFWC/Livermore Falls Women’s Club will resume their monthly meetings at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 21, at Maine-Land. Speaker will be Steve Macki from Spruce Mountain Pharmacy.

For more information, contact Ellen at [email protected]

Diabetes lifestyle change program offered

FARMINGTON — The Healthy Community Coalition will offer the National Diabetes Prevention Program (NDPP) Lifestyle Change Program from noon to 1 p.m. starting Wednesday, March 27, at its offices at 105 Mt. Blue Circle, one-fourth mile west of Franklin Memorial Hospital on Routes 2 and 4.

The year-long program is part of the National Diabetes Prevention Program, led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and is proven to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes.

Through coach-led group classes, NDPP participants will learn how to make changes to improve their health, by setting weight loss, nutrition and physical activity goals. Cooking classes, store tours and ways to cope with challenges are included.

Classes are held weekly for 16 weeks, then bi-monthly for the rest of the year. The fee to attend, $250, will be waived for the first 10 individual who sign up.

For more information or to register, contact Ellen Thorne, HCC program coordinator, at 779-2357 or email [email protected]

Free college planning workshop in Wilton

WILTON — The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will host a free workshop, “Essentials of College Planning,” for adults 19 and over at the Wilton Career Center, 865 Rte. 2E, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 27.

To register or for more information, call 1-800-281-3703, or visit http://meoc.maine.edu.