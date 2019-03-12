NORWAY — Diane Madden has been hired by the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, 199 Main St., Norway, as the new operations and development director.
She began her duties Monday, March 4.
The center offers wellness activities, creative expressions activities, support groups and survivorship programs.
For more information, go to crcofwm.org.
