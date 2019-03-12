LEWISTON — The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Boston and the parish council and members of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 155 Hogan Road, have announced the arrival of their new parish priest (Proistamenos), the Rev. Father Jon C. Emanuelson, who began his pastoral leadership on March 1.

Emanuelson has been a parish priest in the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America for 29-plus years, the past six years at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Wilmington, North Carolina, and prior to that in Ogden, Utah, and Charlottesville, Virginia. He received his master’s degree in 1989 from Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology and a bachelor’s degree in geophysics in 1985 from Virginia Tech.

Emanuelson has served as chaplain to a small Orthodox Christian Prison Ministry. He also has taught earth and space sciences in an alternative high school setting. He is a craftsman and owner of Orthodox Creations, offering educational and wood products as well as creative carpentry solutions.

Emanuelson, a native Virginian, is a dynamic leader and looks forward to being a part of the Lewiston-Auburn community. He feels a strong calling by God to reach the people here and is attracted to Holy Trinity by a passion to grow this Family of God and its outreach.

Emanuelson has been husband to Barbara (Passaris) for 35 years, and father to their three adult daughters, Victoria, Mary and Elizabeth.

He was installed in the morning service March 3 by Metropolitan Methodios of Boston.

Sunday Orthros begins at 9 a.m. followed by Divine Liturgy at 10. The church may be reached at 207-783-6795.

For more information, visit www.holytrinitymaine.org. Holy Trinity is also on Facebook and Twitter.

