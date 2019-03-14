NEW GLOUCESTER — A bean supper will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Amvets Post 6.

There will be two kinds of beans, American chop suey, coleslaw, biscuits, brown bread and pies.

For more information, call 207-926-4402.

—

WILTON — There will be a public supper from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Hall, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton.

The menu includes roast pork loin, potatoes, vegetables, rolls, homemade pies and beverages. Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children under 12.

For more information call 207-778-2354.

—

WATERFORD — There will be a pot-luck supper at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill. Hosts will be Chris and Patty Brennan.

Bring a main dish, salad or dessert to share.

The Wilkins House is next door to the Waterford Congregational Church in Waterford Flat.

—

NEW SHARON — There will be a public supper from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the New Sharon United Methodist Church.

The menu will include baked beans, chop suey, various casseroles and salads, mac and cheese, cole slaw, hot rolls, pie and coffee.

The cost is $9 for adults and $3.50 for children under 12. The premises are handicapped accessible, and the proceeds will be for current expenses. The Woman’s Society is in charge of the supper.

—

AUBURN — There will be a baked bean supper at the Sixth Street Congregational Church, 109 Sixth St., from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 23.

The menu will consist of two kinds of beans, brown bread, coleslaw, red and brown hot dogs, American chop suey, assorted desserts and beverage. The cost of the meal is $6 for adults; $3, ages 5 to 12; free, under age 5.

All are welcome and take-out is available.

—

AUBURN — The Auburn United Methodist Church will hold its monthly bean supper beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the church, 439 Park Ave.

The menu consists of baked beans, casseroles, hot dogs, coleslaw, bread, beverages and homemade pies. The cost is $8 for adults; ages 6 to 12, $4; under 5, free. Entertainment will be provided by the Park Avenue Pickers beginning at 4:30 p.m.

For more information, call the church office at 207-782-3972.

—

FARMINGTON — There will be a free Loaves and Fishes chowder luncheon from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through March 27, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Road.

If there is no school, there will be no luncheon. All are welcome.