I write in response to a Sun Journal article, “Effort would amend constitution to prohibit sex discrimination” (March 8).

As a Maine citizen and voter, I support an equal rights amendment to the Maine Constitution that would prohibit sexual discrimination. Discussion in the Maine Legislature about such an amendment is now taking place.

I hope Maine legislators will get the public’s message so that this state can definitely move away from sexual discrimination.

If two-thirds of the lawmakers in Maine House and Senate approve an amendment, a vote would be scheduled for Maine citizens to reject or approve the amendment.

Let us prove “Maine is the way life should be.” Let us support the equal rights of women.

Tom Fallon, Rumford

