Lewiston firefighters survey the damage Thursday evening after a two-vehicle crash near On the Way Mobil on outer Lisbon Street. Witnesses said both drivers were headed downtown when a Ford sedan reportedly slammed into the back of a smaller Ford sedan that was slowing to turn into the store parking lot. The impact forced the lead car across a snow-covered island. It came to a stop next to a store sign. A woman from one of the cars was examined at the scene for pain. Information about the drivers was not available Thursday night. Sun Journal photo by Mark LaFlamme
A car sits near the sign at On the Way Mobil on outer Lisbon Street early Thursday evening after a collision with another car. Witnesses said both drivers were headed downtown when a Ford sedan reportedly slammed into the back of a smaller Ford sedan that was slowing to turn into the store parking lot. The impact forced the lead car across a snow-covered island. It came to a stop next to a store sign. A woman from one of the cars was examined at the scene for pain. Information about the drivers was not available Thursday night. Sun Journal photo by Mark LaFlamme
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
Opinion
-
Opinion
-
Opinion
-
Opinion
-
Encore
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.