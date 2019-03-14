Runners gobbled up 4,000 bibs for the 22nd running of the TD Beach to Beacon 10K Road Race in 13 minutes, 30 seconds Thursday morning.

A lottery for the remaining 1,950 bibs will run until March 24, with winners announced March 26. There is a lottery fee of $5.

According to race organizers, the average time it took to complete the registration was 3 minutes, 25 seconds. Women (at 3:14) were faster than men (3:40) and registered in greater numbers (55 percent).

The average age of the registrants is 40 and they hail from Canada, Mexico, France and Italy as well as the United States. After Maine, the most popular states were Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Connecticut.

The race is scheduled for Aug. 3 in Cape Elizabeth.

< Previous

Next >