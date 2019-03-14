Wyatt Ashbaugh, 9, of Portland narrates the production of “C’est moi le plus fort” (I am so Strong) at the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston on Thursday. Ashbaugh is one of 70 students from the French-immersion school, l’Ecole Française du Maine, who presented the performance in French to help celebrate Francophone Month. School co-founder Willy LeBihan said students have performed at the Franco Center each of the past 13 years to help bridge the generation gap between the elder French speaking population of Lewiston and Auburn and younger students of the language. LeBihan said the French language is not taught at the Freeport-based school. “We don’t really teach French. We just speak French with everything that we do,” LeBihan said. Those interested in the French language are invited to the Franco Center’s next Francophone Month event, “Living in French Family Festival.” Games, stories and French music start at 1 p.m. Sunday. The free event ends at 5 p.m. (Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover)

