Maine artist Robert Shetterly talks Wednesday with seventh-graders at Auburn Middle School about the series of portraits he painted over the past 17 years. Students have been doing research for podcasts they have been completing and invited Shetterly to visit and discuss his “Americans Who Tell the Truth” project. Students were inspired by Shetterly’s art and were encouraged to come up with ways to illustrate their podcasts on such topics as homelessness, teen vaping, animals left out in the cold, factory farming and using a helmet while skiing. Shetterly encouraged students to get engaged in topics that interest them. “Get engaged in some way,” Shetterly said. (Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover)
Maine artist Robert Shetterly talks Wednesday with Ibrahim Mohamed at Auburn Middle School about the seventh-grader’s podcast project on homelessness. Shetterly was a guest at the school and brought his series of portraits he painted over the past 17 years. Students have been doing research for podcasts they have been completing and invited Shetterly to visit and discuss his “Americans Who Tell the Truth” project. Students were inspired by Shetterly’s art and were encouraged to come up with ways to illustrate their podcasts on such topics as homelessness, teen vaping, animals left out in the cold, factory farming and using a helmet while skiing. Shetterly encouraged students to get engaged in topics that interest them. “Get engaged in some way,” Shetterly said. (Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover)
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
Lewiston-Auburn
-
News
-
Lewiston-Auburn
-
News
-
Business
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.