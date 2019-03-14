Editor’s Note: March is Women’s History month. We have been fortunate to have many women throughout history who are remembered for their contributions to their community, state, country and the world. This month we would like to recognize our women who contribute on a daily basis, quietly, in their own way. They may not make the history books, but they certainly deserve to make our pages.

OXFORD – Having an impact as a woman isn’t about age.

Mallory Gordon made an impact when she was just four years old, when she and her older sister Madison began a website to help find homes for stray dogs and cats called Hearts for Helping. They even made business cards to hand out to strangers.

“Find a need. Fill a need.” she said is the advise her wise mom Joni Gordon, an ed tech at Oxford Elementary School, always gives her.

Mallory is a 7th grade student at the Oxford Hills Middle School who loves spending time with her family and dog in Oxford. Her school principal, Paul Bickford says she is young lady who exemplifies the meaning of making an impact. Not only does she help out with the Pink Feather Foundation but she is also a partner on the school’s Unified Basketball Team where she supports special needs athletes playing basketball.

The Pink Feather Foundation is a program established in 2011 to raise funds for cancer patients, fire victims, and generally people in need. More recently the organization has refocused its efforts to get teachers the quality, proper fitting clothing to their students whom otherwise would not be able to acquire them, without costing the teachers anything. The program is designed to help improve the relationship between teacher and student and even teacher and parent.

“There’s always a way to make things better,” Mallory said.

Not surprisingly, Mallory says her mom is her female role model.

“My mom is always there for me and is very supportive,” said Mallory. “She is my best friend and I am really proud that she started the Pink Feather Foundation. She is also a really supportive teacher and helps a lot of kids feel good.”

“Growing up I was lucky that my mom and her co-founders started Pink Feather Foundation in 2011 to teach me and my sister to give back to our community and help others that need it,” she said.

Mallory said the Pink Feather Foundation is important to her “because it’s a way for kids to help other kids in our community get the clothing they need.

“It feels good to know that someone is going to go home feeling better about themselves because of the help that I gave to the Pink Feather Foundation,” continued Mallory.

Mallory, who plays on four basketball teams – the school team, travel, AAU, and this year for the Unified team said she is looking forward to playing on the Unified team again next year.

“I have a lot of fun playing and teaching other kids how to play a sport that they love too. It’s so awesome to see them get so excited when they do a good job,” she said.

Mallory said that Michelle Obama is her role model on a national level “because she is really inspiring to other women to be who they are and stand up for what they believe in.”

In keeping with Women’s History Month, Mallory said, “I think that it is important for women to get involved in the community because we can do anything and everything that men can do. I’m really lucky to have grown up in a time in our country that I didn’t know what it was like for women not to have the same rights as men and we have a lot to offer.”

