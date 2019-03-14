The Old Town-Orono YMCA is holding a Winter Cornhole Tournament on March 23.
This family friendly tournament will be held on the brand new indoor field turf, with five sets of competition boards for tournament play. All proceeds will go toward the Y’s Annual Support Campaign.
The cost to register is $50 per team; there will be cash prizes for the top three finishers.The event will start at 10 a.m. on the 23rd.
