LEWISTON — An all-Chopin program performed by Brian Meldrum is scheduled for this week’s Oasis of Music at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Trinity Church, 247 Bates St.

Meldrum has selected some of Chopin’s shorter works for piano, a set of dances including mazurkas and polonaises, as well as a nocturne.

Lewiston native Brian Meldrum studied for many years with the late Natasha Chances, a native of Russia who emigrated to France (whose teachers there traced their own teachers back to Chopin), then made Lewiston her home for many years, teaching Bates students and community members. Meldrum currently studies with Martin Perry of Brunswick.

Admission to the Oasis of Music is free, with donations accepted. For more information call 207-344-3106.

