LEWISTON — Cindy Letourneau has recently joined Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice as director of human resources.

Letourneau is an SPHR- and SHRM-SCP-certified human resources professional with more than 20 years of combined experience in human resource management and employee safety. Before joining Androscoggin, she most recently served as senior HR partner for Covenant Health/St. Mary’s Health System in Lewiston.

She is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management and Central Maine Human Resources Association, where she is vice president. She serves as a board member with the United Way of Androscoggin County.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: