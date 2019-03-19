STANDISH — A Lewiston man was robbed at gunpoint of his money and other personal belongings Monday while visiting a friend, authorities said.

Lee R. Roy, 48, was at 2 Deerfield Circle when a man wielding a pistol appeared and took Roy’s money. He was uninjured during the confrontation, according to a public statement released by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The robbery was reported on a 911 call at 5:13 a.m. Monday.

After an investigation into the robbery, two Standish residents were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Anthony Edward Alfiero, 33, of 2 Deerfield Circle was arrested on two outstanding warrant for failing to pay fines. Renee Elaine Alfiero, 32, of 2 Deerfield Circle was arrested for violating conditions of release.

Both were charged with armed robbery, a Class A felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

The Alfieros were held at Cumberland County Jail pending arraignment on the charges.

According to a published report, Edward Alfiero led police on a high-speed chase in 2008 through three towns with his girlfriend’s 18-month daughter in the car before jumping into the Penobscot River.

He pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child, eluding an officer, aggravated operating after revocation as a habitual offender, and violation of bail conditions, according to a Bangor Daily News story.

He was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: