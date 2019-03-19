FARMINGTON — A Phillips man is accused of hitting his 5-year-old son, pushing him to the ground and bruising him.

Dylan Czubaruk, 23, faces a felony charge of assault on a child younger than 6 years old.

He was arrested in New Hampshire on a warrant, waived extradition and was brought to Farmington by Franklin County Deputy Alan Elmes on Friday.

The child’s mother reported the alleged abuse March 9 from her home in New Hampshire, according to Sgt. Matthew Brann’s affidavit and request for a warrant filed with a Farmington court.

Czubaruk and the boy’s mother share custody of him, according to the document.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Detective Kenneth Charles assisted Brann in the investigation.

Brann wrote that in a phone call March 9 with Czubaruk, who was in New Hampshire, Czubaruk said his son throws temper tantrums and he had spanked him but not bruised him.

Brann learned during his investigation that the child is often absent or tardy to school. The boy started school in Maine on Oct. 31 and had missed 33 days of school as of March 11, Brann wrote in the affidavit.

The document said that on March 13, Brann and Franklin County Lt. Detective David St. Laurent interviewed the boy, who said he was messing with his father’s Xbox remote controller. The boy said his father got upset, grabbed him by the shoulders and “smashed him down.” He described other incidents when his father “slapped him really hard” and shoved “his fingers down his mouth causing him to choke.”

Czubaruk was released from the Franklin County jail Monday on $1,500 cash bail. His next court appearance is Aug. 5.

A conviction for felony assault is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

