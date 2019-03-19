AUBURN — The Magnetize Maine Summit moves to L-A next week.

Uplift LA is hosting the event March 29 at the Hilton Garden Inn Auburn Riverwatch.

“We looked in 2017 at how you recruit people and bring people to the state,” said Daniel Bourgeois-Capozzi, the new chairman of Uplift LA, part of the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce. “This is looking at how do you engage a younger workforce on the micro level.”

Think how to retain them and keep them involved, he said.

Three brewery heads — Luke Livingston at Baxter Brewing Co., Andrew Geaghan at Geaghan Bros. Brewing and Ian Dorsey at Mast Landing Brewery — will share what has worked for them.

“The brewing scene in Maine is really dynamic,” said Bourgeois-Capozzi. “There’s a lot of young people who have taken entrepreneurial roles, opened their own breweries. They’re using business models and operating models that are not similar to a lot of other organizations and institutions in the state so there’s a lot to be gleaned and learned from that.”

One difference of note: “They’re competing for all of the same resources, all the same people, all the same knowledge,” he said. “There’s a tremendous amount of working together, but there’s also a tremendous amount of competition.”

David Pease from Bangor Savings Bank rounds out the keynote speakers.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $25 and registration is open through Wednesday.

Bourgeois-Capozzi said the afternoon is designed as a “world cafe model … for every attendee to be able to give voice to their ideas. What can you take away and execute and do?”

More than 130 people had registered as of Tuesday.

The group FUSION:Bangor hosted the event in 2017 and it next heads to Aroostook County.

