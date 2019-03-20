While serving on the Auburn School Committee several years ago, I had the privilege of working on two separate building committees. Unfortunately, at the time, there were several hurdles we had to overcome. First, Auburn was 44th on the list of which community had the greatest need of the state’s help to build a new high school. We looked at the local funding option, but decided that could not be an option. Back on the waiting list we went.

After what seemed like an eternity, we made it to 16th on “the list.” A new building committee was formed two years ago and members have been working diligently with Harriman Associates on designing the best high school and learning center this city has ever had.

The present building was built in 1961, after three failed referendums. What was built was totally different from what was originally proposed.

Wouldn’t it be great if the voters and the businesses in Auburn could work together to find a way to finance the school we deserve, instead of the school we think they can afford?

Larry Pelletier, Auburn

< Previous

Next >