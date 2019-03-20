A new scam targeting shoppers in the parking lot of Walmart has officials in North Carolina sending out a warning.

According to WLOS, law enforcement said scammers are impersonating Walmart employees and approaching customers in the parking lot, asking to see a receipt for proof of purchase.

The scammers will take the receipt and use them to shoplift the items in the store.

If you see this kind of activity happening, return to the store and tell an employee inside.

