HEBRON — Political newcomer Curtis Smith won a close contest for selectmen at the annual town elections Saturday.

Smith received 24 votes, while former Planning Board member Fred Greenwood got 22. Smith succeeds longtime Selectman Dan Eichorn who did not seek another three-year term.

Veteran Selectman Richard Deans was re-elected to his 12th consecutive three-year term.

No one ran for a three-year term on the School Administrative District 17 board of directors. Deans said selectmen will appoint someone to take Elizabeth Olsen’s place.

Voters returned Moody Library trustee Sandra Bruno to a three-year term.

Bruce Conant was re-elected to the Budget Committe, along with Fred Greenwood, who replaces James Turner. Both are serving three-year terms.

Following the election, voters acted on the remaining 52 articles that made up the $938,422 municipal budget. They agreed to raise and appropriate $66,000 from the General Fund to buy a new highway truck.

They added $2,000 to the Fire Department request to pay for having fire hoses professionally inspected and approved $150,000 for winter roads. Last year, $140,000 was raised but $172,735 was spent.

[email protected]

< Previous