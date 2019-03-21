NORWAY — Rowe Elementary School Principal Dan Hart will retire at the end of the school year.

Hart, who has served as principal of the approximately 450-student school for the past five years, notified Superintendent Rick Colpitts in a letter dated February 28.

“I feel it’s time to retire after 37 years in public education and to move forward with other pursuits and interests,” he said in his letter.

Hart thanked Colpitts and Assistant Superintendent Patrick Hartnett for the opportunity to serve the Oxford Hills School District and for the chance to work with “passionate and dedicated” people.

Hart was hired in April of 2014 after serving as principal of Telstar Regional High School for the previous six years. He replaced longtime Guy E. Rowe Elementary School Principal George “Beaux” Sincerbeaux, who retired after 40 years as an educator.

Hart was former principal at Dirigo High School in Dixfield for seven years and student coordinator at the Region 9 School of Applied Technology in Mexico.

