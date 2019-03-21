The Norway Police Department is pleased to announce that it will be offering a Citizen’s Police Academy this spring.

The Academy will cover a variety of topics with a wide range of guest speakers. Topics include domestic violence and child abuse, criminal law and the court system, tour of jail and dispatch, motor vehicle laws and crash investigations, drugs and addiction, police tactics and use of force, juvenile justice system and community policing,

The Academy will be held at the Norway Town Office every Tuesday evening from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The series of eight classes will begin April 9 and end on May 28.

Anyone wishing to enroll in the Academy may obtain an application at the Norway Town Office. Applications are due by April 2. Cass size is limited. For more information contact Norway Police at 743-5303.

< Previous

Next >