ORONO – In the second year of its annual Ending Hunger on Campus Campaign to bring attention to food insecurity among Maine college students, University Credit Union (UCU) raised $25,119.62 for eight self-funded food pantries within the University of Maine System ─ more than triple what the credit union raised in the first year of its campaign.

Through the month of December, UCU campaigned around the state, meeting with campus food pantry volunteers and engaging with the media to raise awareness of the issue and inspire donations to the cause, which UCU matched dollar-for-dollar up to a total of $25,000. Donors could elect a specific campus food pantry to receive their donation.

“Our number one goal has been to build a momentum of support for campus food pantries, which rely entirely on their own fundraising and volunteers to operate,” said Matthew Walsh, president and CEO of UCU. “These pantries meet an incredibly important need and deserve our ongoing support.”

For more information on UCU’s Ending Hunger on Campus in Maine campaign, visit www.ucu.maine.edu/endinghungeroncampus/.

