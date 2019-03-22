PRE-K
Public forum
April 9, 2019
5:00 – 6:00PM
Rangeley Lakes Regional School
Multi-Purpose Room
Join us for this Public Form on April 9th
Learn about the new Pre-K program and ask questions
Stay for the School Board meeting at 6:00PM
Childcare will be provided by RLRS Interact Club student volunteers
Contact number for questions is (207) 864-3311
