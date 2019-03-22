 

PRE-K
Public forum

April 9, 2019

5:00 – 6:00PM

Rangeley Lakes Regional School 
Multi-Purpose Room

Join us for this Public Form on April 9th

Learn about the new Pre-K program and ask questions

Stay for the School Board meeting at 6:00PM

Childcare will be provided by RLRS Interact Club student volunteers

Contact number for questions is (207) 864-3311

 

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles