STRONG—Briana Beedy, RDH will be joining Strong Area Health and Dental Center this spring upon the retirement of our long-term hygienist, Barbara Lajoie, who joined the HealthReach team in 2008. We have enjoyed the opportunity of working with Barbara and wish her the best in her retirement. We also appreciate the dedicated care she has given to our patients and for her commitment to our community. Additionally, Marie Doucette, RDH will now primarily provide dental hygiene services at Bingham Area Health and Dental Center.

Briana earned an Associate of Science degree in Dental Hygiene in 2009 from University College of Bangor and has been providing oral healthcare in Western Maine for 10 years.

Briana recently shared, “I grew up locally, just a mile from the [Strong] dental center. I enjoy the same pastimes that I am sure many patients enjoy, including four-wheeling, fishing, jogging, snowshoeing and spending quality time outside with my family. I feel that I can relate to and connect with patients, because their home is my home. My goal is to provide emotional support (especially for those with dental anxiety) while focusing on prevention to improve their overall health.”

Briana will be joining Strong’s dentist, Dr. George Ditomassi, as well as dental hygienist Sharon Smith-Bouchard. In the health center, physician Ann Schwink and physician assistant Madelyn Besse provide healthcare, Kelly Bell-Bragg offers psychiatric medication management and Katherine Kemp works with patients on behavioral health needs.

Strong Area Health and Dental Center is part of HealthReach Community Health Centers, a system of 11 Federally Qualified Health Centers in Central and Western Maine. Dedicated providers deliver high-quality medical and behavioral healthcare to citizens in over 80 rural communities. To ensure access to everyone, HealthReach accepts Medicare, MaineCare and major insurances. In addition, an Affordable Care Program is available to uninsured and underinsured residents as well as assistance with applications for programs that help with the cost of healthcare and medications, including the Health Insurance Marketplace.

A private, non-profit with a 44-year history, HealthReach is funded by patient fees, grants and by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $4,053,390 with 82.5 percent financed with non-governmental sources. The contents are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor are an endorsement by, the HRSA, HHS or the U.S. Government.

