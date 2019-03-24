Maple Tree Community School student Eli Smith, left, served as an Honorary Page in the Maine Senate on March 21. He was the guest of Sen. Shenna Bellows, of Manchester. Students from third grade through high school are invited to serve in the Senate Chamber as Honorary Pages when the Senate is in session. For more information or to schedule a visit, call Bellows at 207-287-1515.

