LEWISTON — Authorities announced Tuesday there was no credible evidence of criminal wrongdoing or violations of state election laws by former mayor Shane Bouchard.

Lewiston police conducted a joint investigation with the Maine Attorney General’s Office into possible crimes alleged earlier this month by a local woman who said she’d had an affair with Bouchard when he was running for mayor in 2017.

Heather Everly Berube lodged public accusations against Bouchard during a City Council meeting in early March. She said she’d funneled campaign emails from his opponent in that race to Bouchard. She later shared texts with the Sun Journal.

Bouchard resigned his post as mayor.

Last week, Berube added more allegations against Bouchard involving students at Oak Hill High School in Sabattus during his time as a wrestling coach there.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating those charges, police Lt. David St. Pierre said.

This story will be updated.

